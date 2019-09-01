Comparison of Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 38.29 N/A -2.21 0.00 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 3 61.62 N/A -0.92 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Arcus Biosciences Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Arcus Biosciences Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Arcus Biosciences Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Arcus Biosciences Inc. is $20, with potential upside of 156.08%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Arcus Biosciences Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47.6% and 13.72% respectively. Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Comparatively, DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has 8.37% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -0.53% -23.25% 11.93% -2.51% -54.51% 28.18%

For the past year Arcus Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.