Comparison of Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN)

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 35.21 N/A -2.21 0.00 CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 5 2.59 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Arcus Biosciences Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5% CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Arcus Biosciences Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 185.71% for Arcus Biosciences Inc. with average price target of $20.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Arcus Biosciences Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 47.6% and 23.69%. 1% are Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.13% are CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56% CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. -12.5% -30% -36.3% -27.34% -42.53% -16.67%

For the past year Arcus Biosciences Inc. was more bearish than CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.