Comparison of Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) and Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)

This is a contrast between Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) and Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcus Biosciences Inc. 9 44.27 N/A -2.21 0.00 Clearside Biomedical Inc. 1 233.51 N/A -2.52 0.00

Demonstrates Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Clearside Biomedical Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5% Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0.00% -217% -136.6%

Liquidity

12.9 and 12.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arcus Biosciences Inc. Its rival Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3 and 3 respectively. Arcus Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 47.6% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 29% of Clearside Biomedical Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1% are Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56% Clearside Biomedical Inc. 2.73% 8.65% -8.87% -3.42% -87.13% 5.61%

For the past year Arcus Biosciences Inc. has -26.56% weaker performance while Clearside Biomedical Inc. has 5.61% stronger performance.

Summary

Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.