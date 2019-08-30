Comparison of Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)

This is a contrast between Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 35.93 N/A -2.21 0.00 ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -8.58 0.00

Table 1 highlights Arcus Biosciences Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5% ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% -92.1% -80.9%

Liquidity

Arcus Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.9 and a Quick Ratio of 12.9. Competitively, ARCA biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 and has 6.6 Quick Ratio. Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ARCA biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Arcus Biosciences Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ARCA biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 172.85% and an $20 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Arcus Biosciences Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47.6% and 9.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.83% of ARCA biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56% ARCA biopharma Inc. -0.87% -3.79% -33.17% -12.52% -53.42% 14.11%

For the past year Arcus Biosciences Inc. has -26.56% weaker performance while ARCA biopharma Inc. has 14.11% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats ARCA biopharma Inc.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.