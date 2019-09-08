Comparison of Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

This is a contrast between Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 37.30 N/A -2.21 0.00 Alector Inc. 19 40.07 N/A -0.40 0.00

Demonstrates Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Alector Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5% Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arcus Biosciences Inc. are 12.9 and 12.9. Competitively, Alector Inc. has 7.9 and 7.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alector Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Alector Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Alector Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 162.81% for Arcus Biosciences Inc. with average target price of $20.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 47.6% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares and 59.1% of Alector Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1% of Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 8.1% of Alector Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56% Alector Inc. 6.24% 11.86% 7.1% 0% 0% 17.33%

For the past year Arcus Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Alector Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Alector Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.