Comparison of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (ARCT) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 7 8.55 N/A -2.17 0.00 Entera Bio Ltd. 4 90.53 N/A -1.01 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. and Entera Bio Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. and Entera Bio Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

3.3 and 3.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. Its rival Entera Bio Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7 and 7 respectively. Entera Bio Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. and Entera Bio Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Entera Bio Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$15 is Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 29.76%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 15.7% of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. shares and 14.7% of Entera Bio Ltd. shares. Insiders owned roughly 23.8% of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 46.55% of Entera Bio Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. -15.68% -23.4% 17.43% -16.41% 4.64% 29.36% Entera Bio Ltd. -0.47% -4.02% -3.56% -28.27% 0% 32.16%

For the past year Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. was less bullish than Entera Bio Ltd.

Summary

Entera Bio Ltd. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.