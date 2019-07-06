Comparison of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (ARCT) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

As Biotechnology businesses, Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 6 7.11 N/A -2.17 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 132 135.55 N/A -11.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. and bluebird bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5%

Volatility & Risk

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 121.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.21 beta. In other hand, bluebird bio Inc. has beta of 2.49 which is 149.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor bluebird bio Inc. are 9.3 and 9.3 respectively. bluebird bio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. and bluebird bio Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

The consensus target price of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is $15, with potential upside of 57.23%. bluebird bio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $163.83 consensus target price and a 28.16% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. appears more favorable than bluebird bio Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. and bluebird bio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 15.7% and 0%. 23.8% are Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.7% of bluebird bio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. -15.68% -23.4% 17.43% -16.41% 4.64% 29.36% bluebird bio Inc. -5.78% -18.58% -7.96% -1.19% -31% 25.84%

For the past year Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than bluebird bio Inc.

Summary

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. beats on 6 of the 9 factors bluebird bio Inc.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.