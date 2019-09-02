Comparison of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

As Biotechnology companies, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 8 5.75 N/A -2.19 0.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 685.72 N/A -1.50 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -170.2% -52% Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.5. Competitively, Orchard Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 9.2 and has 9.2 Quick Ratio. Orchard Therapeutics plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 60.28% for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. with average target price of $18. Competitively Orchard Therapeutics plc has an average target price of $26, with potential upside of 75.68%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Orchard Therapeutics plc is looking more favorable than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 17.4% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares and 53.6% of Orchard Therapeutics plc shares. About 22.3% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44% Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36%

For the past year Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has 200.44% stronger performance while Orchard Therapeutics plc has -10.36% weaker performance.

Summary

Orchard Therapeutics plc beats on 7 of the 8 factors Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.