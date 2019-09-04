Comparison of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 8 5.63 N/A -2.19 0.00 Evelo Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -170.2% -52% Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -47.8% -41%

Liquidity

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Evelo Biosciences Inc. are 11.9 and 11.9 respectively. Evelo Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 63.79% upside potential and a consensus target price of $18.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Evelo Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.4% and 86.1%. Insiders held roughly 22.3% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.68% of Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44% Evelo Biosciences Inc. -18.64% -30.57% -28.12% -33.8% -51.66% -53.04%

For the past year Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Evelo Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.