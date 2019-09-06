Comparison of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Both Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 8 5.65 N/A -2.19 0.00 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 3 6.70 N/A -4.54 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -170.2% -52% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -30.9%

Volatility & Risk

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s current beta is 2.35 and it happens to be 135.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s 257.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 3.57 beta.

Liquidity

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.5. Competitively, Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.4 and has 7.4 Quick Ratio. Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a consensus price target of $18, and a 63.93% upside potential. Meanwhile, Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $19, while its potential upside is 779.63%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 17.4% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares and 25.5% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. shares. 22.3% are Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.36% are Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -18.96% -41.55% -64.55% -67.34% -26.56%

For the past year Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has 200.44% stronger performance while Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has -26.56% weaker performance.

Summary

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. beats Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.