Comparison of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

Both Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 8 6.53 N/A -2.19 0.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 25.40 N/A 0.03 23.88

Table 1 highlights Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -170.2% -52% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -11.1% 17.6%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.35 shows that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is 135.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 0.76 which is 24.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is $18, with potential upside of 54.37%. Competitively the average price target of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $1.75, which is potential 76.77% upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 17.4% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares and 31.9% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 22.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.28% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2%

For the past year Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.