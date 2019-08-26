Comparison of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Both Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 8 5.61 N/A -2.19 0.00 Alkermes plc 28 2.95 N/A -1.17 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Alkermes plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -170.2% -52% Alkermes plc 0.00% -16.2% -10.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.35 beta means Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 135.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Alkermes plc’s 1.78 beta is the reason why it is 78.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.5. The Current Ratio of rival Alkermes plc is 3 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.7. Alkermes plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Alkermes plc Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Alkermes plc 1 3 0 2.75

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 65.14% and an $18 consensus target price. Alkermes plc on the other hand boasts of a $29.5 consensus target price and a 46.99% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Alkermes plc, analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Alkermes plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.4% and 99.2%. 22.3% are Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Alkermes plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44% Alkermes plc 1.18% 1.36% -18.74% -29.39% -47.26% -21.52%

For the past year Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Alkermes plc had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Alkermes plc beats Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.