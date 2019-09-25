Comparison of Arconic Inc. (ARNC) and Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Both Arconic Inc. (NYSE:ARNC) and Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) are each other’s competitor in the Aluminum industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arconic Inc. 23 0.82 N/A 1.51 16.55 Constellium SE 10 0.00 N/A 1.55 7.76

Demonstrates Arconic Inc. and Constellium SE earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Constellium SE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arconic Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Arconic Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arconic Inc. 0.00% 13% 3.7% Constellium SE 0.00% -189.8% 4.8%

Volatility & Risk

Arconic Inc. is 49.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.49. Constellium SE on the other hand, has 1.73 beta which makes it 73.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Arconic Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Constellium SE’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. Arconic Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Constellium SE.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Arconic Inc. and Constellium SE.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arconic Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Constellium SE 0 0 0 0.00

Arconic Inc. has a 0.53% upside potential and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 87.2% of Arconic Inc. shares and 82.5% of Constellium SE shares. Arconic Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.92% of Constellium SE’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arconic Inc. -2.38% -3.99% 16.68% 33.83% 20.04% 48.52% Constellium SE 0.67% 18.33% 31.83% 47.54% -6.9% 71.82%

For the past year Arconic Inc. was less bullish than Constellium SE.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Arconic Inc. beats Constellium SE.

Arconic Inc. engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals of aluminum, titanium, and nickel worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Rolled Products, Engineered Products and Solutions, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Global Rolled Products segment produces and sells aluminum sheets and plates; and aseptic foils. This segment serves aerospace, automotive, commercial transportation, packaging, building and construction, and industrial product end markets. The Engineered Products and Solutions produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts, as well as various forged, extruded, and machined metal products. This segment serves commercial and defense aerospace, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets. The Transportation and Construction Solutions segment produces and sells integrated aluminum structural systems, architectural extrusions, and forged aluminum commercial vehicle wheels, as well as aluminum products for the industrial products. This segment serves nonresidential building and construction, and commercial transportation end markets. The company sells its products directly to customers and through distributors. Arconic Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in New York, New York.

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry. The Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products segment produces rolled aluminum products, including can stock and closure stock for the beverage and food industry, and foil stock for the flexible packaging market. It also supplies automotive body sheets and heat exchangers the automotive market; and sheet and coils for the building and constructions markets. The Aerospace & Transportation segment provides aluminum and specialty materials products, including aerospace plates and sheets, aerospace wing skins, plates for general engineering, and sheets for transportation applications, as well as other extrusions and precision casting products. This segment serves aerospace, transportation, industry, and defense sectors. The Automotive Structures & Industry segment offers crash management systems, side impact beams, body structures, and cockpit carriers; and soft and hard alloy extrusions, and large profiles for automotive, railroad, energy, building, and industrial applications. This segment also provides downstream technology and services, which include pre-machining, surface treatment, research and development, and technical support services. The company sells its products directly or through distributors in France, Germany, the Czech Republic, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Italy, and the United States, as well as Tokyo, Shanghai, Seoul, and Singapore. Constellium N.V. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Schiphol-Rijk, the Netherlands.