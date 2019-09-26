Comparison of Arco Platform Limited (ARCE) and CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc)

This is a contrast between Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) and CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arco Platform Limited 40 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00 CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 9 1.97 N/A 0.11 77.24

In table 1 we can see Arco Platform Limited and CooTek (Cayman) Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Arco Platform Limited and CooTek (Cayman) Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arco Platform Limited 0.00% -10.3% -8.3% CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Arco Platform Limited is 11.7 while its Current Ratio is 11.9. Meanwhile, CooTek (Cayman) Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. Arco Platform Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CooTek (Cayman) Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Arco Platform Limited and CooTek (Cayman) Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arco Platform Limited 0 1 1 2.50 CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Arco Platform Limited has a consensus price target of $52, and a 3.34% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Arco Platform Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 1.9% of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.44% are Arco Platform Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arco Platform Limited -1.91% 0.5% 40.17% 75.16% 0% 99.55% CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 5.87% -16.22% -24.42% -31.27% 0% -2.52%

For the past year Arco Platform Limited has 99.55% stronger performance while CooTek (Cayman) Inc. has -2.52% weaker performance.

Summary

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Arco Platform Limited.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform. As of March 31, 2018, it had a network consisted of 1,140 partner schools and 405,814 enrolled students. The company's activities also comprise editing, publishing, advertising, and sale of educational content for private schools. It serves students, teachers, administrators, and parents. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.