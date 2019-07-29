Comparison of Arco Platform Limited (ARCE) and Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)

This is a contrast between Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) and Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arco Platform Limited 34 0.00 N/A -0.41 0.00 Borqs Technologies Inc. 4 0.41 N/A 0.03 116.71

Table 1 highlights Arco Platform Limited and Borqs Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Arco Platform Limited and Borqs Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arco Platform Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Borqs Technologies Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.6%

Liquidity

Arco Platform Limited’s Current Ratio is 17.1 while its Quick Ratio is 16.8. On the competitive side is, Borqs Technologies Inc. which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. Arco Platform Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Borqs Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Arco Platform Limited and Borqs Technologies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arco Platform Limited 0 1 0 2.00 Borqs Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Arco Platform Limited has a consensus target price of $46, and a 2.77% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Arco Platform Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 34.7% of Borqs Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.44% of Arco Platform Limited’s shares. Competitively, 35.38% are Borqs Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arco Platform Limited -5.4% 9.52% 37.34% 72.24% 0% 65.46% Borqs Technologies Inc. -0.06% -24.19% -22.19% -19.6% -59.35% 13.06%

For the past year Arco Platform Limited was more bullish than Borqs Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Borqs Technologies Inc. beats Arco Platform Limited.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform. As of March 31, 2018, it had a network consisted of 1,140 partner schools and 405,814 enrolled students. The company's activities also comprise editing, publishing, advertising, and sale of educational content for private schools. It serves students, teachers, administrators, and parents. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

Borqs Technologies, Inc., through BORQS Beijing Ltd., engages in the development of software services and products for Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in China, India, the United States, and internationally. The company develops wireless smart connected devices and cloud solutions; and provides a range of 2G/3G/4G voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet-of-things devices, as well as telecom services, such as voice conferencing. It offers its Android platform software products for mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device OEMs, and mobile operators, as well as mobile connected device solutions for use in enterprise and consumer applications. The company is based in Beijing, China. Borqs Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Borqs Hong Kong Limited.