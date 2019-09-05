Comparison of Archrock Inc. (AROC) and North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

We are comparing Archrock Inc. (NYSE:AROC) and North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Archrock Inc. 10 1.64 N/A 0.34 32.11 North American Construction Group Ltd. 12 0.00 N/A 0.30 41.12

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Archrock Inc. and North American Construction Group Ltd. North American Construction Group Ltd. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Archrock Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Archrock Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Archrock Inc. and North American Construction Group Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Archrock Inc. 0.00% 5.2% 1.7% North American Construction Group Ltd. 0.00% 7.5% 2%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.8 beta indicates that Archrock Inc. is 180.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 0.5 beta and it is 50.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Archrock Inc. are 1.4 and 0.9. Competitively, North American Construction Group Ltd. has 0.8 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Archrock Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than North American Construction Group Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.9% of Archrock Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 71.6% of North American Construction Group Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.2% of Archrock Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.5% of North American Construction Group Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Archrock Inc. 3.2% 5.17% 11.7% 11.93% -19.26% 46.6% North American Construction Group Ltd. 22.91% 17.15% 0.16% 21.36% 90.84% 40.45%

For the past year Archrock Inc. has stronger performance than North American Construction Group Ltd.

Summary

North American Construction Group Ltd. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Archrock Inc.

Archrock, Inc. engages in the natural gas contract operations services business in the United States. The company provides natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also offers aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment. The company was formerly known as Exterran Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Archrock, Inc. in November 2015. Archrock, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.