Comparison of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) and Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) and Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) compete with each other in the Farm Products sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Archer-Daniels-Midland Company 41 0.35 N/A 2.91 14.14 Bunge Limited 54 0.18 N/A 1.76 33.27

In table 1 we can see Archer-Daniels-Midland Company and Bunge Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Bunge Limited seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Archer-Daniels-Midland Company. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Archer-Daniels-Midland Company 0.00% 8.7% 4.1% Bunge Limited 0.00% 5.5% 1.4%

Risk and Volatility

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s 1.05 beta indicates that its volatility is 5.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Bunge Limited’s 0.88 beta is the reason why it is 12.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Bunge Limited is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Bunge Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Archer-Daniels-Midland Company and Bunge Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Archer-Daniels-Midland Company 0 0 3 3.00 Bunge Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s upside potential currently stands at 24.69% and an $51 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Archer-Daniels-Midland Company and Bunge Limited are owned by institutional investors at 79.2% and 85.8% respectively. Insiders held 0.4% of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.3% of Bunge Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Archer-Daniels-Midland Company 1.26% -0.77% -6.78% -8.08% -13.24% 0.27% Bunge Limited 2.74% 3.8% 12.02% 7.39% -14.29% 9.34%

For the past year Archer-Daniels-Midland Company was less bullish than Bunge Limited.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Archer-Daniels-Midland Company beats Bunge Limited.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities and products. Its Agricultural Services segment offers agricultural commodities, including oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley. This segment also provides structured trade finance; and processes wheat into wheat flour. The companyÂ’s Corn Processing segment provides sweeteners, starch, syrup, glucose, and dextrose; bio products; alcohol, amino acids, and other food and animal feed ingredients; and ethyl alcohol. This segment also offers corn gluten feed and meal, and distillersÂ’ grains; vegetable oil and protein meal; formula feeds, and animal health and nutrition products; citric acids and glycols; glucose and native starch; and contract and private label pet treats and foods, and specialty ingredients. Its Oilseeds Processing segment processes soybeans and soft seeds into vegetable oils and protein meals. This segment offers ingredients for the food, feed, energy, and industrial products industries; crude vegetable and salad oils; margarine, shortening, and other food products; partially refined oils; oilseed protein meals; peanuts, tree nuts, and peanut-derived ingredients; cottonseed flour for the pharmaceutical industry; cotton cellulose pulp for the chemical, paper, and filter markets; and agricultural commodity raw materials. The companyÂ’s Wild Flavors and Specialty Ingredients segment provides natural flavor ingredients, flavor systems, natural colors, proteins, emulsifiers, soluble fiber, polyols, hydrocolloids, natural health and nutrition products, and other specialty food and feed ingredients; edible beans; soy proteins, oils, and gluten-free ingredients; natural extracts and compounds; and gluten-free and high-protein pastas. The company also engages in the futures commission and insurance activities. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Bunge Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds and grains comprising soybeans, rapeseed, canola, sunflower seeds, wheat, and corn to animal feed manufacturers, livestock producers, wheat and corn millers, and other oilseed processors, as well as third-party edible oil processing companies, and biodiesel industries. The Edible Oil Products segment provides packaged and bulk oils, shortenings, margarines, mayonnaise, sauces, condiments, and seasonings to baked goods companies, snack food producers, restaurant chains, food service distributors, and other food manufacturers, as well as grocery chains, wholesalers, distributors, and other retailers. The Milling Products segment produces and sells various wheat flours and bakery mixes; and corn milling products, such as dry-milled corn meals, flours, flaking and brewer's grits, soy-fortified corn meals, corn-soy blend products, and other products, as well as sells rice products. The Sugar and Bioenergy segment produces sugar and ethanol; trades in and merchandises sugar; and generates electricity from burning sugarcane bagasse. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had a total installed cogeneration capacity of approximately 322 megawatts. The Fertilizer segment produces, blends, and distributes nitrogen, phosphate, and potassium fertilizers consisting of phosphate-based liquid and solid nitrogen fertilizers; single super phosphate; and ammonia, urea, ammonium thiosulfate, monoammonium phosphate, diammonium phosphate, triple supersphosphate, UAN, ammonium sulfate, and potassium chloride products. Bunge Limited was founded in 1818 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.