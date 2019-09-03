Comparison of Arch Coal Inc. (ARCH) and Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Arch Coal Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) and Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) compete with each other in the Industrial Metals & Minerals sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arch Coal Inc. 89 0.51 N/A 17.98 4.96 Uranium Energy Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00

In table 1 we can see Arch Coal Inc. and Uranium Energy Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Arch Coal Inc. and Uranium Energy Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arch Coal Inc. 0.00% 49.4% 18.1% Uranium Energy Corp. 0.00% -20.3% -15.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arch Coal Inc. are 2.7 and 2.1. Competitively, Uranium Energy Corp. has 15.4 and 15.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Uranium Energy Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arch Coal Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Arch Coal Inc. and Uranium Energy Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arch Coal Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Uranium Energy Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Arch Coal Inc. is $80, with potential upside of 4.30%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Arch Coal Inc. and Uranium Energy Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 35.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 40.77% of Arch Coal Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of Uranium Energy Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arch Coal Inc. -2.16% -4.96% -8% 2.92% 10.1% 7.43% Uranium Energy Corp. 2.52% -27.18% -31.22% -23.82% -38.86% -20.77%

For the past year Arch Coal Inc. had bullish trend while Uranium Energy Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

Arch Coal Inc. beats Uranium Energy Corp. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Arch Coal, Inc. produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 9 active mines located in Wyoming, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Colorado, and Illinois. It also owned or controlled, primarily through long-term leases, approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,108 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,160 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 98,488 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 267,857 acres of coal land in Illinois; 34,446 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 20,165 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas. The company sells its products to utility, industrial, and steel producers in the United States and internationally. Arch Coal, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates on projects located in the United States and the Republic of Paraguay. As of July 31, 2017, it had mineral rights in uranium projects located in the states of Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming, as well as in the Republic of Paraguay. The company was formerly known as Carlin Gold Inc. and changed its name to Uranium Energy Corp. in January 2005. Uranium Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Corpus Christi, Texas.