Comparison of Arch Coal Inc. (ARCH) and NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

This is a contrast between Arch Coal Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) and NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Industrial Metals & Minerals and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arch Coal Inc. 76 0.00 14.12M 17.98 4.96 NexGen Energy Ltd. 1 0.00 330.73M -0.10 0.00

In table 1 we can see Arch Coal Inc. and NexGen Energy Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arch Coal Inc. 18,469,587.97% 49.4% 18.1% NexGen Energy Ltd. 25,998,742,237.25% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Arch Coal Inc. and NexGen Energy Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arch Coal Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 NexGen Energy Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Arch Coal Inc. has a consensus target price of $90, and a 22.32% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Arch Coal Inc. and NexGen Energy Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 33.89%. Insiders owned roughly 40.77% of Arch Coal Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 14.66% of NexGen Energy Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arch Coal Inc. -2.16% -4.96% -8% 2.92% 10.1% 7.43% NexGen Energy Ltd. -2.68% -7.64% -6.45% -17.14% -25.26% -18.54%

For the past year Arch Coal Inc. has 7.43% stronger performance while NexGen Energy Ltd. has -18.54% weaker performance.

Summary

Arch Coal Inc. beats NexGen Energy Ltd. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Arch Coal, Inc. produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 9 active mines located in Wyoming, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Colorado, and Illinois. It also owned or controlled, primarily through long-term leases, approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,108 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,160 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 98,488 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 267,857 acres of coal land in Illinois; 34,446 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 20,165 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas. The company sells its products to utility, industrial, and steel producers in the United States and internationally. Arch Coal, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.