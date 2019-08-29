Comparison of Arch Coal Inc. (ARCH) and Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)

Arch Coal Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) and Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Industrial Metals & Minerals. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arch Coal Inc. 89 0.52 N/A 17.98 4.96 Livent Corporation 9 1.97 N/A 0.76 8.45

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Arch Coal Inc. and Livent Corporation. Livent Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Arch Coal Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Arch Coal Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Arch Coal Inc. and Livent Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arch Coal Inc. 0.00% 49.4% 18.1% Livent Corporation 0.00% 22.9% 18.1%

Liquidity

Arch Coal Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.7 and 2.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Livent Corporation are 3.5 and 2.4 respectively. Livent Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Arch Coal Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Arch Coal Inc. and Livent Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arch Coal Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Livent Corporation 1 1 0 2.50

Arch Coal Inc.’s consensus target price is $80, while its potential upside is 6.71%. Meanwhile, Livent Corporation’s consensus target price is $10, while its potential upside is 66.67%. The data provided earlier shows that Livent Corporation appears more favorable than Arch Coal Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Arch Coal Inc. and Livent Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 40.08% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 40.77% of Arch Coal Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.7% of Livent Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arch Coal Inc. -2.16% -4.96% -8% 2.92% 10.1% 7.43% Livent Corporation -6.53% -7.34% -39.36% -49.29% 0% -53.33%

For the past year Arch Coal Inc. has 7.43% stronger performance while Livent Corporation has -53.33% weaker performance.

Arch Coal, Inc. produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 9 active mines located in Wyoming, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Colorado, and Illinois. It also owned or controlled, primarily through long-term leases, approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,108 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,160 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 98,488 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 267,857 acres of coal land in Illinois; 34,446 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 20,165 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas. The company sells its products to utility, industrial, and steel producers in the United States and internationally. Arch Coal, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries. Livent Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Livent Corporation operates as a subsidiary of FMC Corporation.