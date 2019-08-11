Comparison of Arch Coal Inc. (ARCH) and Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Arch Coal Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) and Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) compete with each other in the Industrial Metals & Minerals sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arch Coal Inc. 90 0.52 N/A 17.98 4.96 Ferroglobe PLC 2 0.10 N/A -0.12 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Arch Coal Inc. and Ferroglobe PLC.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Arch Coal Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) and Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arch Coal Inc. 0.00% 49.4% 18.1% Ferroglobe PLC 0.00% -2.1% -0.9%

Liquidity

Arch Coal Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.7 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, Ferroglobe PLC’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Arch Coal Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ferroglobe PLC.

Analyst Recommendations

Arch Coal Inc. and Ferroglobe PLC Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arch Coal Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Ferroglobe PLC 0 1 1 2.50

The upside potential is 5.15% for Arch Coal Inc. with consensus target price of $80. Competitively the consensus target price of Ferroglobe PLC is $3.35, which is potential 151.88% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Ferroglobe PLC appears more favorable than Arch Coal Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Arch Coal Inc. and Ferroglobe PLC are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 39.8% respectively. About 40.77% of Arch Coal Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 82.53% of Ferroglobe PLC’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arch Coal Inc. -2.16% -4.96% -8% 2.92% 10.1% 7.43% Ferroglobe PLC -7.93% -14.69% -27.05% -37.08% -81.33% -5.03%

For the past year Arch Coal Inc. had bullish trend while Ferroglobe PLC had bearish trend.

Summary

Arch Coal Inc. beats Ferroglobe PLC on 8 of the 10 factors.

Arch Coal, Inc. produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 9 active mines located in Wyoming, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Colorado, and Illinois. It also owned or controlled, primarily through long-term leases, approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,108 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,160 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 98,488 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 267,857 acres of coal land in Illinois; 34,446 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 20,165 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas. The company sells its products to utility, industrial, and steel producers in the United States and internationally. Arch Coal, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicon metals that are used in personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as used in the manufacture of silicone chemicals; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel. It also provides ferrosilicon products that are used to produce stainless steel, carbon steel, and various other steel alloys, as well as to manufacture electrodes and aluminum; silico calcium, which is used in the deoxidation and desulfurization of liquid steel, and production of coatings for cast iron pipes, as well as in the welding process of powder metal; nodularizers and inoculants, which are used in the production of iron; and silica fume, a by-product of the electrometallurgical process of silicon metal and ferrosilicon. In addition, the company operates quartz mines located in Spain, South Africa, the United States, and Canada; and low-ash and metallurgical coal mines in the United States. It serves silicone chemical, aluminum, and steel manufacturers; auto companies and their suppliers; ductile iron foundries; manufacturers of photovoltaic solar cells and computer chips; and concrete producers. The company was formerly known as VeloNewco Limited. Ferroglobe PLC was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Ferroglobe PLC is a subsidiary of Grupo Villar Mir, S.A.