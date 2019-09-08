Comparison of Arch Coal Inc. (ARCH) and Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Arch Coal Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) and Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) compete with each other in the Industrial Metals & Minerals sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arch Coal Inc. 88 0.53 N/A 17.98 4.96 Centrus Energy Corp. 3 0.18 N/A -11.64 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Arch Coal Inc. and Centrus Energy Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Arch Coal Inc. and Centrus Energy Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arch Coal Inc. 0.00% 49.4% 18.1% Centrus Energy Corp. 0.00% 35% -20.8%

Liquidity

Arch Coal Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.7 and 2.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Centrus Energy Corp. are 1 and 0.8 respectively. Arch Coal Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Centrus Energy Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Arch Coal Inc. and Centrus Energy Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arch Coal Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Centrus Energy Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 17.43% for Arch Coal Inc. with average price target of $90.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Arch Coal Inc. and Centrus Energy Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 17.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 40.77% of Arch Coal Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 2.9% are Centrus Energy Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arch Coal Inc. -2.16% -4.96% -8% 2.92% 10.1% 7.43% Centrus Energy Corp. 0.93% -3.55% -4.96% 17.69% 2.19% 92.9%

For the past year Arch Coal Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Centrus Energy Corp.

Summary

Arch Coal Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Centrus Energy Corp.

Arch Coal, Inc. produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 9 active mines located in Wyoming, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Colorado, and Illinois. It also owned or controlled, primarily through long-term leases, approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,108 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,160 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 98,488 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 267,857 acres of coal land in Illinois; 34,446 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 20,165 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas. The company sells its products to utility, industrial, and steel producers in the United States and internationally. Arch Coal, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies low enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial nuclear power plants in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, LEU and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component used in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity. The company sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants. It also engages in developing advanced American Centrifuge technology, and performing research and demonstration work to support U.S. energy and national security through contract with UT-Battelle, LLC. The company was formerly known as USEC Inc. and changed its name to Centrus Energy Corp. in September 2014. Centrus Energy Corp. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.