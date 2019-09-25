Comparison of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGLO) and AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO) and AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EQH) are two firms in the Insurance Brokers that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Arch Capital Group Ltd.
|25
|2.40
|N/A
|2.47
|10.43
|AXA Equitable Holdings Inc.
|21
|1.24
|N/A
|1.30
|17.27
Demonstrates Arch Capital Group Ltd. and AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Arch Capital Group Ltd. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Arch Capital Group Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|AXA Equitable Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is given Arch Capital Group Ltd. and AXA Equitable Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Arch Capital Group Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|AXA Equitable Holdings Inc.
|0
|3
|1
|2.25
Meanwhile, AXA Equitable Holdings Inc.’s consensus target price is $23, while its potential upside is 3.79%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Arch Capital Group Ltd. and AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 28.86% and 56.5% respectively. Insiders Competitively, held 38.6% of AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Arch Capital Group Ltd.
|1.66%
|3.33%
|4.76%
|12.99%
|4.15%
|26.66%
|AXA Equitable Holdings Inc.
|-1.4%
|7.05%
|0.36%
|21.25%
|2.09%
|35.18%
For the past year Arch Capital Group Ltd. was less bullish than AXA Equitable Holdings Inc.
Summary
Arch Capital Group Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors AXA Equitable Holdings Inc.
AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products, which are primarily sold to affluent and high net worth individuals. The Group Retirement segment provides tax-deferred investment and retirement plans sponsored by educational entities, municipalities, and not-for-profit entities, as well as small and medium-sized businesses. The Investment Management and Research segment offers diversified investment management, research, and related solutions to a range of clients; and distributes its institutional research products and solutions. The Protection Solutions segment provides a range of universal life, indexed universal life, and term life products to help affluent and high net worth individuals, as well as small and medium-sized business owners; and a suite of life, short- and long-term disability, dental, and vision insurance products to small and medium-size businesses. The company was founded in 1859 and is based in New York, New York. AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of AXA S.A.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.