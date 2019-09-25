Comparison of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGLO) and AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO) and AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EQH) are two firms in the Insurance Brokers that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arch Capital Group Ltd. 25 2.40 N/A 2.47 10.43 AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. 21 1.24 N/A 1.30 17.27

Demonstrates Arch Capital Group Ltd. and AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Arch Capital Group Ltd. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arch Capital Group Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Arch Capital Group Ltd. and AXA Equitable Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arch Capital Group Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

Meanwhile, AXA Equitable Holdings Inc.’s consensus target price is $23, while its potential upside is 3.79%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Arch Capital Group Ltd. and AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 28.86% and 56.5% respectively. Insiders Competitively, held 38.6% of AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arch Capital Group Ltd. 1.66% 3.33% 4.76% 12.99% 4.15% 26.66% AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. -1.4% 7.05% 0.36% 21.25% 2.09% 35.18%

For the past year Arch Capital Group Ltd. was less bullish than AXA Equitable Holdings Inc.

Summary

Arch Capital Group Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors AXA Equitable Holdings Inc.

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products, which are primarily sold to affluent and high net worth individuals. The Group Retirement segment provides tax-deferred investment and retirement plans sponsored by educational entities, municipalities, and not-for-profit entities, as well as small and medium-sized businesses. The Investment Management and Research segment offers diversified investment management, research, and related solutions to a range of clients; and distributes its institutional research products and solutions. The Protection Solutions segment provides a range of universal life, indexed universal life, and term life products to help affluent and high net worth individuals, as well as small and medium-sized business owners; and a suite of life, short- and long-term disability, dental, and vision insurance products to small and medium-size businesses. The company was founded in 1859 and is based in New York, New York. AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of AXA S.A.