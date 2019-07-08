Comparison of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) and RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Since Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) and RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) are part of the Property & Casualty Insurance industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arch Capital Group Ltd. 32 2.60 N/A 2.47 13.78 RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. 150 3.26 N/A 9.96 16.77

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Arch Capital Group Ltd. and RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than Arch Capital Group Ltd. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Arch Capital Group Ltd. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arch Capital Group Ltd. 0.00% 11.6% 3.1% RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a beta of 0.71 and its 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.’s 0.51 beta is the reason why it is 49.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Arch Capital Group Ltd. and RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arch Capital Group Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. 2 1 1 2.25

Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s upside potential is 2.69% at a $39 average price target. Competitively the average price target of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. is $166, which is potential -9.38% downside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Arch Capital Group Ltd. seems more appealing than RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 91.3% of Arch Capital Group Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 99.7% of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has 1.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arch Capital Group Ltd. 1.49% 4.77% 6.51% 20.07% 28.99% 27.4% RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. 3.47% 9.67% 16.11% 33.65% 31.13% 24.87%

For the past year Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. beats Arch Capital Group Ltd.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directorsÂ’ and officersÂ’ liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workersÂ’ compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products. It also provides property, energy, marine, and aviation insurance; travel insurance; accident, disability, and medical plan insurance coverages; captive insurance programs; employersÂ’ liability insurance coverages; and contract and commercial surety coverages. This segment markets its products through a group of licensed independent retail and wholesale brokers. The companyÂ’s Reinsurance segment provides reinsurance for third party liability and workersÂ’ compensation exposures; marine and aviation reinsurance; reinsurance protection for catastrophic losses and commercial property risks; life reinsurance; casualty clash; risk management solutions; and surety, accident and health, workersÂ’ compensation catastrophe, agriculture, trade credit, and political risk products. This segment markets its reinsurance products through brokers, and directly to ceding companies. Its Mortgage segment offers private mortgage insurance covering one-to-four family residential mortgages; mortgage insurance to cover previously originated residential loans; quota share reinsurance; and risk-sharing products. This segment sells its products through direct basis and through brokers to its bank and credit union customers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance coverages and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance contracts to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, such as earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, including proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S. multi-line reinsurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment underwrites various classes of products, such as accident and health, agriculture, automobile liability, aviation, casualty clash, workersÂ’ compensation, cyber, employersÂ’ liability, energy, environmental liability, marine, medical malpractice, satellite, terrorism, and umbrella or excess casualty. It also offers a range of casualty insurance products through Syndicate 1458, including general liability, medical malpractice, and professional liability. The company distributes its products and services primarily through intermediaries. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.