Comparison of ArcelorMittal (MT) and Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) and Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) are two firms in the Steel & Iron that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArcelorMittal 19 0.18 N/A 4.29 3.66 Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. 24 0.28 N/A 2.63 10.13

Table 1 highlights ArcelorMittal and Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to ArcelorMittal. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. ArcelorMittal’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) and Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArcelorMittal 0.00% 10.6% 4.9% Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 9.5%

Volatility and Risk

ArcelorMittal’s 2.68 beta indicates that its volatility is 168.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc.’s beta is 1.45 which is 45.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ArcelorMittal are 1.4 and 0.5. Competitively, Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. has 2.4 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ArcelorMittal.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for ArcelorMittal and Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ArcelorMittal 0 0 0 0.00 Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc.’s potential upside is 7.94% and its consensus price target is $25.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ArcelorMittal and Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.3% and 90.8%. About 44.8% of ArcelorMittal’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ArcelorMittal -10.68% -12.52% -26.23% -32.59% -50.05% -23.95% Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. 0.08% 0.64% 14.19% 11.1% -20.39% 23.57%

For the past year ArcelorMittal had bearish trend while Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. beats ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. It produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications. The companyÂ’s principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes. Its principal mining products comprise iron ore lump, fines, concentrate, pellets, and sinter feed; and coking, pulverized coal injection, and thermal coal. The company provides its steel products to the automotive, appliance, engineering, construction, energy, and machinery industries. It sells its products in local markets and through a centralized marketing organization in approximately 160 countries. It has iron ore mining activities in Brazil, Bosnia, Canada, Kazakhstan, Liberia, Mexico, Ukraine, and the United States; and coal mining activities in Kazakhstan and the United States. ArcelorMittal was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Steel Manufacturing Business (SMB). The AMR segment buys, collects, processes, recycles, sells, and brokers scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting. This segment offers ferrous scrap metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, high temperature alloys, and joint products. It sells ferrous and nonferrous recycled metal products to steel mills, foundries, and smelters. This segment also procures salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through its 52 self-service auto parts stores in the United States and Western Canada, as well as sells auto bodies and parts containing ferrous and nonferrous materials, such as engines, transmissions, and alternators to wholesalers. The SMB segment produces various finished steel products using recycled metal and other raw materials. It offers semi-finished goods, which include billets; and finished goods consisting of rebar, coiled rebar, wire rods, merchant bars, and other specialty products. This segment serves steel service centers, construction industry subcontractors, steel fabricators, wire drawers, and farm and wood products suppliers. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.