Comparison of ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO) and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

As Biotechnology businesses, ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARCA biopharma Inc. 6 0.00 1.37M -8.58 0.00 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 162 -0.81 50.26M -9.74 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ARCA biopharma Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of ARCA biopharma Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARCA biopharma Inc. 24,333,925.40% -92.1% -80.9% Sage Therapeutics Inc. 31,055,363.32% -43.5% -40.6%

Risk & Volatility

ARCA biopharma Inc. has a 1.79 beta, while its volatility is 79.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Sage Therapeutics Inc. is 151.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.51 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ARCA biopharma Inc. is 6.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.6. The Current Ratio of rival Sage Therapeutics Inc. is 20.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 20.1. Sage Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ARCA biopharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both ARCA biopharma Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.1% and 98.75% respectively. Insiders held 0.83% of ARCA biopharma Inc. shares. Comparatively, Sage Therapeutics Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARCA biopharma Inc. -0.87% -3.79% -33.17% -12.52% -53.42% 14.11% Sage Therapeutics Inc. -8.19% -12.82% -3.85% 20.87% 6.31% 67.39%

For the past year ARCA biopharma Inc. has weaker performance than Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Sage Therapeutics Inc. beats ARCA biopharma Inc.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.