Comparison of ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

This is a contrast between ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARCA biopharma Inc. 6 0.00 1.37M -8.58 0.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 289 1.93 81.39M 20.54 14.84

Table 1 highlights ARCA biopharma Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ARCA biopharma Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARCA biopharma Inc. 24,377,224.20% -92.1% -80.9% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 28,167,503.03% 29.2% 21.4%

Risk and Volatility

ARCA biopharma Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 79.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.79 beta. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

6.6 and 6.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ARCA biopharma Inc. Its rival Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.6 and 4 respectively. ARCA biopharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

ARCA biopharma Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ARCA biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $386.5, with potential upside of 41.34%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9.1% of ARCA biopharma Inc. shares and 73.9% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. ARCA biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.83%. Competitively, 20% are Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARCA biopharma Inc. -0.87% -3.79% -33.17% -12.52% -53.42% 14.11% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.83% -3.73% -10.57% -27.42% -17.97% -18.4%

For the past year ARCA biopharma Inc. had bullish trend while Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 10 of the 12 factors ARCA biopharma Inc.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.