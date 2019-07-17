Comparison of ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI)

We are comparing ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -10.33 0.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.99 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of ARCA biopharma Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us ARCA biopharma Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 628% -144.8%

Volatility and Risk

ARCA biopharma Inc. has a beta of 0.89 and its 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 72.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.72 beta.

Liquidity

6.6 and 6.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ARCA biopharma Inc. Its rival DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. ARCA biopharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ARCA biopharma Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.9% and 8.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.83% of ARCA biopharma Inc.’s shares. Competitively, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARCA biopharma Inc. -32.58% 77.66% 38.58% -20.83% -5.74% 69.58% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. -33.83% -36.4% -42.7% -61.65% -76.98% -35.36%

For the past year ARCA biopharma Inc. has 69.58% stronger performance while DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -35.36% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors ARCA biopharma Inc. beats DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.