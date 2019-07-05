Comparison of ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -10.33 0.00 Cronos Group Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ARCA biopharma Inc. and Cronos Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for ARCA biopharma Inc. and Cronos Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ARCA biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cronos Group Inc. 1 1 1 2.33

On the other hand, Cronos Group Inc.’s potential upside is 33.66% and its consensus price target is $20.33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ARCA biopharma Inc. and Cronos Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.9% and 9.35%. Insiders owned roughly 0.83% of ARCA biopharma Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 48.28% of Cronos Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARCA biopharma Inc. -32.58% 77.66% 38.58% -20.83% -5.74% 69.58% Cronos Group Inc. -2.01% -3.99% -25.92% 77.19% 130.95% 45.81%

For the past year ARCA biopharma Inc. was more bullish than Cronos Group Inc.

Summary

Cronos Group Inc. beats ARCA biopharma Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.