Comparison of ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS)

ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -8.58 0.00 Cerus Corporation 6 11.06 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ARCA biopharma Inc. and Cerus Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% -92.1% -80.9% Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.79 beta means ARCA biopharma Inc.’s volatility is 79.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Cerus Corporation’s 60.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.6 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ARCA biopharma Inc. is 6.6 while its Current Ratio is 6.6. Meanwhile, Cerus Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.5. ARCA biopharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cerus Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for ARCA biopharma Inc. and Cerus Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ARCA biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cerus Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Cerus Corporation has an average target price of $7.5, with potential upside of 39.66%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.1% of ARCA biopharma Inc. shares and 69.1% of Cerus Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 0.83% of ARCA biopharma Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.1% of Cerus Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARCA biopharma Inc. -0.87% -3.79% -33.17% -12.52% -53.42% 14.11% Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38%

For the past year ARCA biopharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cerus Corporation.

Summary

Cerus Corporation beats ARCA biopharma Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.