Comparison of ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)

Both ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -8.58 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 5 8.29 N/A -1.25 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ARCA biopharma Inc. and Cerecor Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% -92.1% -80.9% Cerecor Inc. 0.00% -218.9% -65.9%

Volatility and Risk

ARCA biopharma Inc.’s current beta is 1.79 and it happens to be 79.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Cerecor Inc. has a 1.96 beta which is 96.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ARCA biopharma Inc. is 6.6 while its Current Ratio is 6.6. Meanwhile, Cerecor Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. ARCA biopharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for ARCA biopharma Inc. and Cerecor Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ARCA biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Cerecor Inc. is $10.5, which is potential 214.37% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ARCA biopharma Inc. and Cerecor Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.1% and 55.2% respectively. About 0.83% of ARCA biopharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Cerecor Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARCA biopharma Inc. -0.87% -3.79% -33.17% -12.52% -53.42% 14.11% Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77%

For the past year ARCA biopharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cerecor Inc.

Summary

Cerecor Inc. beats ARCA biopharma Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.