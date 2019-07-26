Comparison of ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)

ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -10.33 0.00 ArQule Inc. 6 54.43 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights ARCA biopharma Inc. and ArQule Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ARCA biopharma Inc. and ArQule Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9%

Risk & Volatility

ARCA biopharma Inc. is 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.89 beta. In other hand, ArQule Inc. has beta of 2.25 which is 125.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ARCA biopharma Inc. are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. Its competitor ArQule Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.5 and its Quick Ratio is 6.5. ARCA biopharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ArQule Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for ARCA biopharma Inc. and ArQule Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ARCA biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ArQule Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

ArQule Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7.69 average price target and a -26.06% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.9% of ARCA biopharma Inc. shares and 81.8% of ArQule Inc. shares. About 0.83% of ARCA biopharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.1% of ArQule Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARCA biopharma Inc. -32.58% 77.66% 38.58% -20.83% -5.74% 69.58% ArQule Inc. 3.11% 6.78% 89.76% 57.89% 110% 127.44%

For the past year ARCA biopharma Inc. has weaker performance than ArQule Inc.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.