Comparison of ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC) and Steel Connect Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN)

Since ARC Document Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARC) and Steel Connect Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) are part of the Business Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARC Document Solutions Inc. 2 0.16 N/A 0.20 9.64 Steel Connect Inc. 2 0.14 N/A -0.63 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ARC Document Solutions Inc. and Steel Connect Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of ARC Document Solutions Inc. and Steel Connect Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARC Document Solutions Inc. 0.00% 6.4% 2.5% Steel Connect Inc. 0.00% -38.4% -4.8%

Volatility and Risk

ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s current beta is 1.87 and it happens to be 87.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Steel Connect Inc.’s 0.16 beta is the reason why it is 84.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ARC Document Solutions Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Steel Connect Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Steel Connect Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 61.7% of ARC Document Solutions Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 51.7% of Steel Connect Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 4.9% of ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Steel Connect Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARC Document Solutions Inc. 3.85% -5.5% -17.47% -20.25% -22.54% -7.8% Steel Connect Inc. 1.71% -1.11% -9.18% 7.23% -14.83% 2.89%

For the past year ARC Document Solutions Inc. had bearish trend while Steel Connect Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

ARC Document Solutions Inc. beats Steel Connect Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.