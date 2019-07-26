Comparison of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 3 20.30 N/A -1.32 0.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 38 1004.86 N/A -4.79 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0.00% -87.5% -30.6% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -70.2% -64.8%

Liquidity

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12.7 and 12.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor UroGen Pharma Ltd. are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively UroGen Pharma Ltd. has an average target price of $45.5, with potential upside of 45.51%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 44.6% of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation shares and 59.2% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares. 3% are Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, UroGen Pharma Ltd. has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arbutus Biopharma Corporation -0.42% -36.02% -38.82% -48.82% -64.21% -37.86% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 3.45% 2.5% -3.01% -15.81% -36.28% -8.76%

For the past year Arbutus Biopharma Corporation was more bearish than UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Summary

UroGen Pharma Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Arbutus Biopharma Corporation.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi). The companyÂ’s lead candidate is ARB-1467, which is in a Phase II trial to eliminate HBV surface antigen expression in patients chronically infected with HBV. Its product candidates also comprise ARB-1740, a pan-genotypic second-generation siRNA therapeutic in Phase II multi-dose study in Hepatitis B e antigen-chronic HBV patients; and AB-423, a core protein/capsid assembly inhibitor in Phase I clinical trial as an oral therapeutic for the treatment of chronic HBV infection. In addition, the company has various research programs for the discovery and development of proprietary HBV candidates, including oral surface antigen inhibitors, cccDNA targeting agents, and immunomodulators. Further, its partnered programs consist of Patisiran (ALN-TTR02), an RNAi therapeutic targeting transthyretin (TTR) in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of TTR-mediated amyloidosis in patients with FAP; Marqibo for the treatment of adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia in second or greater relapse or whose disease has progressed following two or more lines of anti-leukemia therapy; and DCR-PH1 for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1. The company was formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Arbutus Biopharma Corporation in July 2015. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.