Comparison of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)

We are contrasting Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 2 0.00 31.32M -1.32 0.00 MediciNova Inc. 8 -0.79 39.63M -0.35 0.00

In table 1 we can see Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and MediciNova Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and MediciNova Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 2,049,469,964.66% -87.5% -30.6% MediciNova Inc. 467,334,905.66% -21.1% -20.1%

Volatility and Risk

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is 85.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.85. In other hand, MediciNova Inc. has beta of 1.18 which is 18.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is 12.7 while its Current Ratio is 12.7. Meanwhile, MediciNova Inc. has a Current Ratio of 34.8 while its Quick Ratio is 34.8. MediciNova Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Arbutus Biopharma Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 43% of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 21.3% of MediciNova Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s share held by insiders are 40.87%. Competitively, 2.7% are MediciNova Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arbutus Biopharma Corporation -3.78% -21.24% -31.27% -52.02% -83.52% -53.52% MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77%

For the past year Arbutus Biopharma Corporation has -53.52% weaker performance while MediciNova Inc. has 16.77% stronger performance.

Summary

MediciNova Inc. beats Arbutus Biopharma Corporation on 7 of the 10 factors.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi). The companyÂ’s lead candidate is ARB-1467, which is in a Phase II trial to eliminate HBV surface antigen expression in patients chronically infected with HBV. Its product candidates also comprise ARB-1740, a pan-genotypic second-generation siRNA therapeutic in Phase II multi-dose study in Hepatitis B e antigen-chronic HBV patients; and AB-423, a core protein/capsid assembly inhibitor in Phase I clinical trial as an oral therapeutic for the treatment of chronic HBV infection. In addition, the company has various research programs for the discovery and development of proprietary HBV candidates, including oral surface antigen inhibitors, cccDNA targeting agents, and immunomodulators. Further, its partnered programs consist of Patisiran (ALN-TTR02), an RNAi therapeutic targeting transthyretin (TTR) in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of TTR-mediated amyloidosis in patients with FAP; Marqibo for the treatment of adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia in second or greater relapse or whose disease has progressed following two or more lines of anti-leukemia therapy; and DCR-PH1 for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1. The company was formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Arbutus Biopharma Corporation in July 2015. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.