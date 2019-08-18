Comparison of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

We are contrasting Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 3 19.09 N/A -1.32 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and Cassava Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and Cassava Sciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0.00% -87.5% -30.6% Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.85 shows that Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is 85.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Cassava Sciences Inc.’s 65.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.65 beta.

Liquidity

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation has a Current Ratio of 12.7 and a Quick Ratio of 12.7. Competitively, Cassava Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 21.4 and has 21.4 Quick Ratio. Cassava Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arbutus Biopharma Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and Cassava Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Cassava Sciences Inc. has a consensus target price of $3, with potential upside of 141.94%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 43% of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 37.8% of Cassava Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 40.87% of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arbutus Biopharma Corporation -3.78% -21.24% -31.27% -52.02% -83.52% -53.52% Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82%

For the past year Arbutus Biopharma Corporation has -53.52% weaker performance while Cassava Sciences Inc. has 58.82% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Cassava Sciences Inc. beats Arbutus Biopharma Corporation.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi). The companyÂ’s lead candidate is ARB-1467, which is in a Phase II trial to eliminate HBV surface antigen expression in patients chronically infected with HBV. Its product candidates also comprise ARB-1740, a pan-genotypic second-generation siRNA therapeutic in Phase II multi-dose study in Hepatitis B e antigen-chronic HBV patients; and AB-423, a core protein/capsid assembly inhibitor in Phase I clinical trial as an oral therapeutic for the treatment of chronic HBV infection. In addition, the company has various research programs for the discovery and development of proprietary HBV candidates, including oral surface antigen inhibitors, cccDNA targeting agents, and immunomodulators. Further, its partnered programs consist of Patisiran (ALN-TTR02), an RNAi therapeutic targeting transthyretin (TTR) in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of TTR-mediated amyloidosis in patients with FAP; Marqibo for the treatment of adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia in second or greater relapse or whose disease has progressed following two or more lines of anti-leukemia therapy; and DCR-PH1 for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1. The company was formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Arbutus Biopharma Corporation in July 2015. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.