Comparison of Aravive Inc. (ARAV) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)

Since Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aravive Inc. 6 21.45 N/A -8.98 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 72.21 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aravive Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Aravive Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -37% -32.1%

Volatility & Risk

Aravive Inc.’s 2.44 beta indicates that its volatility is 144.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a -0.23 beta which is 123.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aravive Inc. is 7.8 while its Current Ratio is 7.8. Meanwhile, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 10.8 while its Quick Ratio is 10.8. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aravive Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Aravive Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aravive Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s consensus price target is $2.5, while its potential upside is 93.80%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aravive Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 28% and 32.3%. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of Aravive Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 26.6% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aravive Inc. 0% -0.16% 34.68% -8.68% -28.67% 82.39% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -3.2% -14.18% -10.37% -12.32% -45% 24.74%

For the past year Aravive Inc. has stronger performance than Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Summary

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Aravive Inc.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.