Comparison of Aravive Inc. (ARAV) and PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI)

Both Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) and PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aravive Inc. 6 0.00 4.81M -7.90 0.00 PDL BioPharma Inc. 2 1.45 102.89M -0.42 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aravive Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aravive Inc. 74,573,643.41% -116.4% -97.4% PDL BioPharma Inc. 4,309,167,818.40% -8.9% -6.7%

Risk & Volatility

Aravive Inc.’s current beta is 2.19 and it happens to be 119.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, PDL BioPharma Inc.’s 30.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.7 beta.

Liquidity

7.8 and 7.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aravive Inc. Its rival PDL BioPharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11 and 10.7 respectively. PDL BioPharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aravive Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30% of Aravive Inc. shares and 98.5% of PDL BioPharma Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of Aravive Inc.’s shares. Competitively, PDL BioPharma Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08% PDL BioPharma Inc. -7.99% -6.19% -10% -10% 14.74% -0.69%

For the past year Aravive Inc. had bullish trend while PDL BioPharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

PDL BioPharma Inc. beats Aravive Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.