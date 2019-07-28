Comparison of Aravive Inc. (ARAV) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)

Both Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aravive Inc. 6 20.86 N/A -8.98 0.00 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 5 0.00 N/A -0.70 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Aravive Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Aravive Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -145.6% -116.6%

Risk and Volatility

Aravive Inc. has a beta of 2.44 and its 144.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, OncoSec Medical Incorporated has a 2 beta which is 100.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aravive Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8. Competitively, OncoSec Medical Incorporated has 4.7 and 4.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aravive Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aravive Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 28% and 6.4% respectively. 0.8% are Aravive Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, OncoSec Medical Incorporated has 17.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aravive Inc. 0% -0.16% 34.68% -8.68% -28.67% 82.39% OncoSec Medical Incorporated -2.97% -19.87% -20.48% -39.65% -67.56% -18.89%

For the past year Aravive Inc. has 82.39% stronger performance while OncoSec Medical Incorporated has -18.89% weaker performance.

Summary

Aravive Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.