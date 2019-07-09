Comparison of Aravive Inc. (ARAV) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aravive Inc. 6 20.83 N/A -8.98 0.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 8 18.00 N/A -1.95 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4% Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0%

Aravive Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 144.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.44 beta. Competitively, Cytokinetics Incorporated is 101.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.01 beta.

Aravive Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 and a Quick Ratio of 7.8. Competitively, Cytokinetics Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 7.1 and has 7.1 Quick Ratio. Aravive Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aravive Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Cytokinetics Incorporated has a consensus price target of $15, with potential upside of 38.63%.

Aravive Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 28% and 76.9%. 0.8% are Aravive Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Cytokinetics Incorporated’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aravive Inc. 0% -0.16% 34.68% -8.68% -28.67% 82.39% Cytokinetics Incorporated 19.46% 25.8% 40.53% 50% 14.22% 68.99%

For the past year Aravive Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cytokinetics Incorporated.

On 5 of the 8 factors Cytokinetics Incorporated beats Aravive Inc.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.