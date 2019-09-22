Comparison of Aravive Inc. (ARAV) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aravive Inc. 6 15.39 N/A -7.90 0.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 42 72.22 N/A -0.44 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aravive Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aravive Inc. is 7.8 while its Current Ratio is 7.8. Meanwhile, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a Current Ratio of 7.3 while its Quick Ratio is 7.1. Aravive Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 30% of Aravive Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 46.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.8% of Aravive Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has 4.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34%

For the past year Aravive Inc. had bullish trend while Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors Aravive Inc.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.