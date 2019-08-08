Comparison of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)

As Biotechnology companies, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.71 N/A -3.69 0.00 Novan Inc. 2 10.16 N/A -0.56 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Novan Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Novan Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -112.7% Novan Inc. 0.00% 0% -49.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. are 1.9 and 1.7. Competitively, Novan Inc. has 0.7 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novan Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Novan Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Novan Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 442.64% for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $21.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66.4% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. shares and 5.5% of Novan Inc. shares. 7.7% are Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.4% of Novan Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. -11.89% -19% -38.89% -52.31% -77.36% -45.87% Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87%

For the past year Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has -45.87% weaker performance while Novan Inc. has 216.87% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Novan Inc. beats Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.