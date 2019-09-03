Comparison of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP)

Both Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|1.81
|N/A
|-3.69
|0.00
|Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.42
|0.00
Demonstrates Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-112.7%
|Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-212.1%
|-101.7%
Liquidity
Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.6 and has 3.6 Quick Ratio. Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Recommendations and Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $21, while its potential upside is 452.63%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 66.4% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.6% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 7.7% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has 28.34% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
|-11.89%
|-19%
|-38.89%
|-52.31%
|-77.36%
|-45.87%
|Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|-12.35%
|-21.74%
|-49.1%
|-36.25%
|-91.55%
|-22.08%
For the past year Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.
Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.
