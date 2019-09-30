Comparison of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM)

Both Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 17.44M -3.69 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 60 1.87 33.37M 2.30 19.05

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Cambrex Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Cambrex Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 485,239,698.39% 0% -112.7% Cambrex Corporation 55,961,764.21% 12.1% 6.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. are 1.9 and 1.7 respectively. Its competitor Cambrex Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3 and its Quick Ratio is 2. Cambrex Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Cambrex Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Cambrex Corporation’s average target price is $57.5, while its potential downside is -3.36%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Cambrex Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 66.4% and 0%. 7.7% are Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Cambrex Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. -11.89% -19% -38.89% -52.31% -77.36% -45.87% Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16%

For the past year Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has -45.87% weaker performance while Cambrex Corporation has 16% stronger performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Cambrex Corporation beats Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.