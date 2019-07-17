Comparison of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 6 1.83 N/A -3.69 0.00 Allakos Inc. 41 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Allakos Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -112.7% Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.7. The Current Ratio of rival Allakos Inc. is 20.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 20.5. Allakos Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Allakos Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Allakos Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 404.81% at a $21 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 66% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. shares and 85% of Allakos Inc. shares. Insiders held 8.2% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 18.36% -11.42% -12.72% -68.53% 0% -15.08% Allakos Inc. 2.97% 10.77% 19.79% -21.67% 0% -20.32%

For the past year Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Allakos Inc.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.