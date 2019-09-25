Comparison of Aquantia Corp. (AQ) and TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

This is a contrast between Aquantia Corp. (NYSE:AQ) and TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE:TNET) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Business Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aquantia Corp. 12 5.41 N/A -0.61 0.00 TriNet Group Inc. 65 1.21 N/A 2.79 26.41

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Aquantia Corp. and TriNet Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aquantia Corp. 0.00% -23.5% -18.9% TriNet Group Inc. 0.00% 48.2% 8.2%

Liquidity

Aquantia Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4 and 3.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor TriNet Group Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Aquantia Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to TriNet Group Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aquantia Corp. and TriNet Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66.2% and 89.2%. 3% are Aquantia Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.7% of TriNet Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aquantia Corp. -0.15% -0.23% 38.07% 47.86% 1.63% 49.71% TriNet Group Inc. 1.6% 7.12% 15.41% 61.41% 29.61% 75.3%

For the past year Aquantia Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than TriNet Group Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors TriNet Group Inc. beats Aquantia Corp.

Aquantia Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets advanced high-speed communication integrated circuits for Ethernet connectivity in the data center, enterprise infrastructure, and access markets worldwide. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; local, state, and federal employment and benefit laws; and other services. It serves clients in various industries, including technology, life sciences, not-for-profit, professional services, financial services, property management, retail, manufacturing, and hospitality. The company markets its solutions through its sales representatives. TriNet Group, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Leandro, California.