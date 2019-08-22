Comparison of Aquantia Corp. (AQ) and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Aquantia Corp. (NYSE:AQ) and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) compete with each other in the Business Services sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aquantia Corp. 11 5.39 N/A -0.61 0.00 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 35 3.30 N/A 1.12 32.14

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aquantia Corp. and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aquantia Corp. 0.00% -23.5% -18.9% Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 0.00% 15% 5.7%

Liquidity

Aquantia Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4 and 3.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated are 1.3 and 1.2 respectively. Aquantia Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Aquantia Corp. and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aquantia Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 1 1 1 2.33

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $36.17 consensus target price and a -8.43% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aquantia Corp. and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66.2% and 84.9%. 3% are Aquantia Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 14.3% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aquantia Corp. -0.15% -0.23% 38.07% 47.86% 1.63% 49.71% Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 1.58% 7.28% 4.4% 0.36% 9.83% 10.3%

For the past year Aquantia Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated.

Summary

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated beats on 6 of the 9 factors Aquantia Corp.

Aquantia Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets advanced high-speed communication integrated circuits for Ethernet connectivity in the data center, enterprise infrastructure, and access markets worldwide. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, sells industrial equipment and other assets for the construction, agriculture, transportation, energy, mining, forestry, material handling, marine, and real estate industries through its unreserved auctions and online marketplaces. The company operates a network of auction locations that conduct live and unreserved auctions with on-site and online bidding. It also operates an online-only used equipment marketplace that facilitates the completion of sales through a settlement process. In addition, the company provides technology services, including software and technology solutions to auction companies to conduct live and online bidding; and value added services. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated primarily sells equipment to its customers through unreserved auctions at 45 auction sites in North America, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.