Comparison of Aquantia Corp. (AQ) and IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Aquantia Corp. (NYSE:AQ) and IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) have been rivals in the Business Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aquantia Corp. 12 5.39 N/A -0.61 0.00 IHS Markit Ltd. 59 6.26 N/A 1.08 59.54

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aquantia Corp. and IHS Markit Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Aquantia Corp. and IHS Markit Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aquantia Corp. 0.00% -23.5% -18.9% IHS Markit Ltd. 0.00% 5.5% 2.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aquantia Corp. is 3.2 while its Current Ratio is 4. Meanwhile, IHS Markit Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Aquantia Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than IHS Markit Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 66.2% of Aquantia Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 97.2% of IHS Markit Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 3% are Aquantia Corp.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.3% are IHS Markit Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aquantia Corp. -0.15% -0.23% 38.07% 47.86% 1.63% 49.71% IHS Markit Ltd. -0.6% -0.29% 14.06% 25.26% 21.78% 34.29%

For the past year Aquantia Corp. has stronger performance than IHS Markit Ltd.

Summary

IHS Markit Ltd. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Aquantia Corp.

Aquantia Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets advanced high-speed communication integrated circuits for Ethernet connectivity in the data center, enterprise infrastructure, and access markets worldwide. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The companyÂ’s information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and provide deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Resources segment offers upstream, midstream, downstream, and power/gas/coal/renewables services. This segment also provides data for manufacturing processes, as well as capital expenditure, cost, price, production, trade, demand, and capacity industry analysis and forecasts. The companyÂ’s Transportation segment offers authoritative analysis and forecasts of sales and production for light vehicles, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, powertrain, components, and technology systems; and performance measurement tools and marketing solutions for car makers, dealers, and agencies. It also provides comprehensive data on ships, as well as monthly import and export statistics on approximately 80 countries; and specifications for military vehicles, naval vessels, and aircraft types. Its Consolidated Markets & Solutions segment offers content and analysis on engineering and technical standards, codes, specifications, handbooks, reference books, journals, and other scientific and technical documents, as well as software-based engineering decision engines; components and devices, performance analytics, and end market intelligence for technology, media, and telecom industries; and economic and risk data, forecast, and analytic tools. The companyÂ’s Financial Services segment provides pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial markets participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers. IHS Markit Ltd. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.