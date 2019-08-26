Comparison of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)

As Biotechnology companies, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 3 414.61 N/A -0.77 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 8 39.28 N/A -2.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Synlogic Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Synlogic Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2% Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -38.9% -33.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. are 7.2 and 7.2. Competitively, Synlogic Inc. has 11.5 and 11.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Synlogic Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Synlogic Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Synlogic Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $2 consensus target price and a -37.89% potential downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Synlogic Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.7% and 82.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.2% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 25.2% of Synlogic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -1.75% 9.09% 50% 54.13% 17.48% 63.9% Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97%

For the past year AquaBounty Technologies Inc. had bullish trend while Synlogic Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Synlogic Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.