Comparison of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 3 451.55 N/A -0.77 0.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 13.23 N/A -2.18 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2% Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.2%

Liquidity

AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Spero Therapeutics Inc. are 17.5 and 17.5 respectively. Spero Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Spero Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $28.5, with potential upside of 208.78%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.7% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 53.1% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.2%. Comparatively, 23.71% are Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -1.75% 9.09% 50% 54.13% 17.48% 63.9% Spero Therapeutics Inc. -0.95% -11.87% -4.77% 9.14% -5.63% 68.94%

For the past year AquaBounty Technologies Inc. was less bullish than Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.